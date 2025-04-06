ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HESM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 201,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 67.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 25.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.7012 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

