ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

