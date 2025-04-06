ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,807 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,403,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.18 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

