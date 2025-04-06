ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 31,936 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 221.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of PJT Partners worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PJT. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

