Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.50 and last traded at $105.50. Approximately 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

