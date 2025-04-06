Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.49% of Evergy worth $211,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 391.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Evergy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 50.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 105,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

