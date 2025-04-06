Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $72,360.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,813.28. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.