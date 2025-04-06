Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 5,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,749.76. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

