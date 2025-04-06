EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $110.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

