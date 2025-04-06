Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,886 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.65% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $317,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.22 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

