Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,796 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $398,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.