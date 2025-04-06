Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 507,422 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Amphenol worth $348,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $1,378,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,953,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,902,000 after buying an additional 78,664 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

