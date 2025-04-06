Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $260,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $229.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. This represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,397 shares of company stock worth $15,694,684. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.