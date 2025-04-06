Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.52. Envela shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 13,139 shares traded.

Envela Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Envela by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Envela by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Envela by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

