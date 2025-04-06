Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 35.77%.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

