Ellington Credit (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.
Ellington Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.26.
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Analysts See Double-Digit Upside in CAVA Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.