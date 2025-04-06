Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Dime Community Bancshares accounts for about 2.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

DCOM opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,986.40. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.