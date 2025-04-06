Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 254,324 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $112,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 797,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 213,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $69.39 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

