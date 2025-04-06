Edgewood Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 315,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,595,000. TransDigm Group comprises 1.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.12.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,238.81 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,343.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

