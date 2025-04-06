Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,906 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,804,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after buying an additional 286,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $41.94 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Barclays increased their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.