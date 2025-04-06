Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Upbound Group worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 856,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

