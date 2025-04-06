Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,121 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,554,000. Orion Investment Co increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.18.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

