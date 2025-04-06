Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,530 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

