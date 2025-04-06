Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,410 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,741,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,121 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

