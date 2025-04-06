Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Decreased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

