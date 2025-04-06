Dollar General Co. (DG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $159.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

