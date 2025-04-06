Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,978,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 720,449 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $26.23.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.