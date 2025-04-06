Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,978,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 720,449 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $26.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,483 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,323,000 after purchasing an additional 545,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,563,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

