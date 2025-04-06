Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 237129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
