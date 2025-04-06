Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 237129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after buying an additional 797,877 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

