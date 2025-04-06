Devve Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Devve has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Devve has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $941,310.22 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,867.07 or 1.00091733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,660.16 or 0.99841808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 89,690,030.65128858 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.81253759 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $887,372.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.