Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $72.83. 6,464,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,276,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.