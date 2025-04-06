Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Dayforce worth $278,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $11,135,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

