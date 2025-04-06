Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $318,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $432.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.38 and a 200-day moving average of $506.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

