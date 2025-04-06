Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Financial Review

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60% Minco Capital N/A -3.84% -3.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dakota Gold and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Dakota Gold presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.42%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Minco Capital.

This table compares Dakota Gold and Minco Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.37) -6.70 Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Minco Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

