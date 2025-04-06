Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Financial Review

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Dakota Gold and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dakota Gold
|N/A
|-37.64%
|-35.60%
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-3.84%
|-3.70%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Dakota Gold and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dakota Gold
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Minco Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Dakota Gold and Minco Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dakota Gold
|N/A
|N/A
|-$36.45 million
|($0.37)
|-6.70
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.04 million
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Dakota Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Dakota Gold beats Minco Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.
About Minco Capital
Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
