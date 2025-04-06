Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Holdings Raised by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 3.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Customers Bancorp worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. This trade represents a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.