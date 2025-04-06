Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

