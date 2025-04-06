Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Under Armour by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,688,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.