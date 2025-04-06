Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 185,476 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Douglas Elliman worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

