Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 12,645 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of LendingTree worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,124.40. This represents a 37.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TREE opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.