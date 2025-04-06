Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 47.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 419,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 135,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $212.86 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $212.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.01 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

