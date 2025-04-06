Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Choreo LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

