CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.96.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

