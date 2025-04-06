Critical Review: Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) & Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Weatherford International -32.44% -57.14% -10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 5 1 3.17 Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 188.24%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Weatherford International.

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Weatherford International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $313.09 million 3.40 $24.34 million $0.49 32.39 Weatherford International $3.69 billion 0.01 -$1.92 billion N/A N/A

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Weatherford International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

