Critical Analysis: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) & Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Avivagen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $18.20 billion 0.47 $773.74 million $0.80 14.94 Avivagen $730,000.00 0.00 -$4.71 million N/A N/A

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Brenntag has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avivagen has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brenntag and Avivagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 3 0 1 2.50 Avivagen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Avivagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avivagen is more favorable than Brenntag.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Avivagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 3.36% 12.24% 4.99% Avivagen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brenntag beats Avivagen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Avivagen

(Get Free Report)

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.