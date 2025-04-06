Critical Analysis: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) vs. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Agenus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.07) -0.32 Agenus $103.46 million 0.38 -$245.76 million ($10.68) -0.15

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Passage Bio and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,105.88%. Agenus has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 460.90%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -72.53% -52.10% Agenus -145.89% N/A -85.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Agenus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.