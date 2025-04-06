COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.10. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 11,593 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

