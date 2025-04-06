Comparing Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 31.21% 11.49% 5.04% Blue Owl Capital Co. III 45.35% 11.52% 5.22%

Dividends

CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. CION Investment pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital Co. III pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $45.95 million 10.98 $95.31 million $0.63 15.10 Blue Owl Capital Co. III $244.17 million 7.14 $271.96 million $1.76 8.03

This table compares CION Investment and Blue Owl Capital Co. III”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than CION Investment. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CION Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CION Investment and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50 Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Investment currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital Co. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats CION Investment on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.