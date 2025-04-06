Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 124,919 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,919 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $613,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This trade represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,185 shares of company stock worth $3,744,268. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.2 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

