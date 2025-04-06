Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.57 and last traded at $99.57. Approximately 192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.52.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

