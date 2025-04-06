Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RNP stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
