Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 23200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.6165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

